Herno RTW Spring 2020

No sterile Helvetica font for Herno, which launched a new collection marked by an H, embellished with a curl that runs under the logo. This is a graphic reminder of the Erno river that flows by Lesa, where Giuseppe Marenzi founded the Italian company.

Herno Monogram employs a fabric inspired by the Fifties, revived for the current logo trend. Outerwear, the brand’s bread-and-butter, was shown in a cotton jacquard version with beige background and contrasting dark brown H’s, or in nylon with a tone-on-tone H.

Classic and oversize trench coats, bombers, parkas and pea coats were entirely monogrammed or with simple, discreet details on the back of the collar, on belts or on tabs.