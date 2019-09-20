Iceberg RTW Spring 2020

Galleries

Collection

Techno mermaids walked the catwalk of the Iceberg runway show hosted at Milanese swimming pool Bagni Misteriosi. Dressed in sequined pants, iridescent silk dresses worked in softened neon tones, cutout sweaters, shimmering briefs and see-through pleated skirts, they seemed to be creatures coming from a planet where people rave while eating cotton candy.

Designer James Long also drew amply from a sportswear wardrobe for hoodies, track pants, windbreakers, worked in white tones and decorated with neon patterns of “I” for a sort of logo-mania effect.

Looney Tunes characters popped up here and there on knitwear and, approaching the finale, the techno mermaids got a dark transformation, switching their marshmallow outfits with black designs, including ripped jeans and sequined cropped bombers.

The Iceberg brand is definitely rooted in a heritage of irony and fun, but this season, Long seamed to have crossed the fine line separating what is playful from what is so over-the-top to be integrated in a real wardrobe. However, looking at the troops of influencers in bizarre outfits attending his show, he might have found an audience for this flamboyant extravaganza.