I'm Isola Marras RTW Spring 2020

Doing a deep-dive into a late Sixties/early Seventies mood, Efisio Marras looked at two icons of that period, Edie Sedgwick and Diana Ross, for his concise spring collection.

Both women epitomized self-expression and creativity, and they influenced the feminine, joyful attitude of the lineup.

Andy Warhol-inspired flowers hand-drawn by Marras composed a charming pattern, which was splashed on fluid maxidresses and rendered on a jacquard knit tunic worn with bleached denim pants.

Young at heart, the collection also included more constructed silk jacquard mini frocks trimmed with ruffles and urban hoodies with fleece inserts. Classic bouclé got a rejuvenating treatment, worked in vivid colors and used for street-style designs, including a patchwork bomber jacket.

Season after season Marras continues to polish his design skills, and this collection proves he is finding the balance between his audacious creativity and the market’s commercial needs.