La Double J RTW Spring 2020

You’ll see no pristine tablecloths or white linen outfits at J.J. Martin’s garden parties. In keeping with her brand’s colorful aesthetic, the founder of La Double J threw a vibrant summer gathering in the garden of a Milanese hotel, where models decked out in long patterned dresses reclined at tables laden with the label’s elaborately painted enamelware, including stunning blue-and-white vases.

This season, in pursuit of lightness and ease, the designer switched from her signature silk to simple cotton for some of her most popular designs, a more breathable fabric better suited to the summer season. These included long-sleeved tea dresses and the over-the-shoulder Paloma dress, as always adorned with vintage Seventies prints. She also chose to create a few shorter designs, easier to wear for women who aren’t as naturally tall as the designer herself. The last practical addition to the collection was the introduction of plain colors, a first for the brand, in order to facilitate mixing and matching.

But overall the collection was still as fun as expected. Two new shapes – a bustier dress with removable straps and an feathered trim, as well as the long spaghetti-strap Mimosa dress in breezy cotton – kept things playful, as did a cactus-printed short jumpsuit in vibrant green cotton. An over-the-shoulder broderie anglaise dress, with long sleeves and a billowing skirt, was covered in a geometric print reminiscent of crocheted blankets. Models wore funky patterned mules and carried the first La Double J handbags: A small cross-body square leather pouch and a printed canvas tote.