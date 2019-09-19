Laura Aparicio RTW Spring 2020

Galleries

Collection

For her second collection since launching her brand in February, Colombian designer Laura Aparicio wanted to celebrate her origins in a more contemporary way. “I’m 100 percent Colombian but the whole collection is made in Italy,” she said at her presentation. “I wanted to create this cultural bridge between Colombia and Europe and show my own vision of my home country, less indigenous and more conceptual.”

The guiding thread was the cattleya orchid, Colombia’s national flower. Its shape was traced on a white cotton tie-front blouse — the drawing was done by Aparicio’s father, an artist — as well as on a summery cotton dress with puffed sleeves, worn with a tiny woven handbag made from banana leaves. Colorful sashes emphasized waists and easy blouses were held together at the neckline with grosgrain ribbons, which were actually traditional Colombia pregnancy ribbons.

The designer mixed flowing silhouettes, such as fluid silk sleeveless dresses and long skirts with layered panels, with a couple of fun pieces, like an entirely fringed sleeveless trench coat, extravagant enough to wear as a standalone piece. The collection felt focused. “We’ve definitely stepped up since our first season,” said Aparicio, whose next goals are launching e-commerce as well as taking her brand to the U.S. market.