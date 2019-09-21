Loro Piana RTW Spring 2020

Galleries

Collection

The image of the sun setting over golden sand dunes was the starting point for the cashmere specialist’s spring collection, done up in warm beige and dusty rose tones. A sunset-pink coat was made of the softest baby cashmere, a hue also spotted on a refined outfit of a fluid boatneck sweater worn with a knitted skirt, elegantly held together by a calfskin belt in the same tone. Sweater sleeves were slightly flared, allowing movement and giving the silhouette a feminine allure.

The brand experimented with ribbing, as seen on a pastel pink silk-blend dress with a textured effect that was so vivid it appeared striped. New to the outerwear range were four short technical raincoats in coated silk, still soft to touch even after being treated with the label’s water-repellent protection, some of them with a thin belt to cinch the waist and balance out the technical details.

There was a subtle, crafty edge to the collection, which was quite unexpected for a brand that is known for mostly sticking to neutrals: A cream cape trimmed with a line of raw silk tassels had an almost nomadic vibe, while a midnight blue cashmere sweater had a leather lace-up neck detail, reminiscent of medieval tunics. Linen also cast a long shadow, spotted both on a long caftan and woven on chic leather slides as well as onto the label’s new bag design, a leather bucket bag with a stitched stripe motif.