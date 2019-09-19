Luisa Beccaria RTW Spring 2020

Galleries

Can you play badminton in a long dress? Luisa Beccaria doesn’t see why not. The designer, who since 2006 operates in duo with her daughter Lucilla Bonaccorsi, showed her spring collection on a makeshift badminton course. A poetic yet somewhat unpractical touch, the nets were made of antique lace so they probably wouldn’t last through a real game, although a couple of models did put them to the test.

Lightness was key for the silhouettes this season. “We’re always looking for softness,” said Beccaria backstage at the show. “Since we also show during couture, we really try to concentrate on easy daytime looks for the ready-to-wear collections.”

The designer favored white broderie anglaise for her romantic daytime dresses, some playfully short, the others just grazing the garden’s lawn. A print inspired by pressed flowers was spotted on various fabrics, such as cotton off-the-shoulder dresses, broderie anglaise puffed-sleeve dresses and a princess-like organza gown.

Some of the models sported sun hats tied around their neck, others white headbands. Shades stayed light, reminiscent of a spring day spent in the sun: White and cream bases were dotted with pink and blue flower embroideries snaking around dainty tea dresses — probably too dainty to land a winning serve.

There were a few more down to earth looks as well, such as a long white pleated skirt worn with a simple polo shirt and a cream jumper thrown over the shoulders — very Gwyneth Paltrow in “The Talented Mr. Ripley” — as well a simple cotton summer dresses in white and light blue, rounding out a pleasantly unfussy collection.