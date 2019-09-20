M Missoni RTW Spring 2020

Galleries

Margherita Maccapani Missoni asked the guests at her first presentation celebrating the relaunch of the M Missoni label under her creative director to join her on a tramway ride across the center of Milan.

Models and Maccapani Missoni’s friends, including Jessica Hart, Eugenie Niarchos, Tatiana Santo Domingo and Bianca Brandolini d’Adda, all dressed in outfits of the collection, joined the ride at different stops — at the end of the 30-minute trip the tramway was a bit too crowded, definitely not recommended to those suffering from claustrophobia.

The presentation’s happy mood reflected the spirit of the collection, which was focused on quotidian designs revisited through the brand’s signature colorful, graphic aesthetic.

For her first collection, Maccapani Missoni did a deep dive into the family company’s archives by rediscovering forgotten patterns, details and logos developed by the fashion house over the decades.

“Our claim is ‘reuse, remix and respect.’ And we refer to the Missoni world. We used dead stocks, ideas from the past and fragments of the company’s past that were forgotten. Always with a great respect for what has been done and for those people who created the pieces” explained Maccapani Missoni during an interview a few days ahead of the show.

For example, she pulled from the archives a Missoni Sport logo and geometric pattern which she splashed on tie-dye T-shirts and Windbreakers, while an abstract motif, which the company used in the Eighties for a scarf included in the packaging of the “Aria” fragrance, was splashed on flared pants and long-sleeve top layered under T-shirts.

Missoni’s signature knitted graphic motifs appeared in simplified versions on Lurex track pants and cardigans and fabrics coming from dead stocks were crafted for patchwork blouses. Denim and fleece touches completed the lineup, along with straw bags and smartphone cases.

Maccapani Missoni succeeded in delivering a distinctive, contemporary lineup that differs from the luxurious Missoni collection designed by her mother, Angela.