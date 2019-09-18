Mila Schön RTW Spring 2020

Galleries

Collection

Swedish designer Gunn Johansson was called last year by Japanese Itochu Group to give a new identity to the Mila Schön brand. After presenting a restrained collection of timeless, chic pieces in February, she unveiled for next spring a bigger lineup injected with a more creative spirit.

The Mila Schön archives definitely served as starting point. Silhouettes clearly echoed Sixties’ shapes, including A-line minidresses and maxidresses peppered with the brand’s signature color-block intarsia.

The shape of the square was rendered in a multicolor version on an embroidered minidress, also available in a more accessible printed option.

Clean, pure lines were worked in high-end fabrics, including sustainable silk for sheath dresses, while a pajama set in silk satin was splashed with a print reproducing a Mila Schön belt-buckle logo from the Seventies.

Cotton car coats and reversible two-tone outerwear cut in slightly roomy silhouettes completed the brand’s offering, which will definitely please those customers feeling nostalgic about a certain type of polished, discreet, and very bourgeois idea of fashion.