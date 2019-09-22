Mr & Mrs Italy RTW Spring 2020

Galleries

The brand, founded on vintage or surplus military coats adorned with searingly bright dyed fur, usually has a difficult time with spring — for obvious reasons. But not this season. Working with nylon, technical organdy and cotton velvet, Mr and Mrs Italy turned out a sleek collection with pops of bright color, lots of texture and feathers instead of fur.

When those April showers arrive in Milan (just in time for the annual Salone del Mobile), few will be able to resist the brand’s cool parkas, done in a crinkly technical cotton velvet, some with a swirling white Japanese Ainu print, and the nylon jackets, too, which came with a detachable chartreuse marabou feather trim.

Other nylon bombers had transparent sleeves made from technical organdy, adding a dose of chic to all that the toughness, while longer black coats got a glam spin from shiny epaulets that dripped with silver metal fringe. Cotton trenchcoats were oversize and cinched with wide, obi-style belts, another influence straight from Japan.