Nemozena RTW Spring 2020

“Let’s face it: No one has time to go back home to change for an aperitivo at six o’clock,” said Ioanna Solea, the founder and creative director of Nemozena. Hoping to make life easier for women on the go, the designer created a series of reversible garments for spring, which changed not only in color but also in style, whether worn inside or out. For example, a simple cotton shift dress was turquoise with a pleated skirt on one side, and printed with a losange motif with a tie waist on the other. A jacket could be either worn in its bright magenta cotton version or waterproof navy version with contrasted stitching and, if the weather suddenly gets warmer, could be slung over the shoulder like a handbag thanks to a handy inside strap.

Inspired by the landscapes and culture of Northern Africa, the collection, which is made in factories around Milan, featured mostly natural fabrics: crinkled jacquard cotton used on an apricot-hued kimono dress — “this way it still looks good throughout the day as it doesn’t show creases,” said the designer — silks and linens. Classic pieces like a reversible beige trench featured printed details inspired by painted tiles, and colors were bright and sunny. Floppy sun hats rounded out a collection that showed that practical doesn’t have to mean boring.