Piazza Sempione RTW Spring 2020

Stefano Citron and Federico Piaggi celebrated the joyful, lively spirit of summer with their latest collection, displayed at the brand’s showroom, with its frescoes on the ceiling,

Taking inspiration from Michelangelo Antonioni’s 1960 movie “The Adventure,” filmed on Sicily’s Aeolian Islands, the designers showed uncomplicated, flared cotton dresses and full skirts matched with shirts, all worked in pure white or splashed with abstract prints resembling watery ink stains.

A mannish vibe was felt in suits, with jackets replaced by belted vests and classic sartorial fabrics switched with lightweight shirting textiles.

Discreet elegance prevailed in tunics layered over coordinated culottes, as well as in black and white tops with graphic necklines and built-in belts.