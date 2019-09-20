Plan C RTW Spring 2020

Galleries

Intimacy is something that is emerging as a driving force at Milan Fashion Week, especially for those designers who prefer to showcase their collections with quiet presentations rather than runway shows. And intimacy is something that is at the core of Plan C, the project conceived by Carolina Castiglioni and that clearly reflects her signature style and taste.

For spring, the designer developed another sophisticated wardrobe. Relaxed, laid-back silhouettes took center stage in the lineup, which included a slouchy mint suit decorated with contrasting black lapels, or a vibrant green one featuring short pants.

The mannish attitude was counterbalanced by the delicate, somewhat naive floral pattern splashed on a trenchcoat worn with a cross-body bag in the same print, while an organza checkered flounced maxiskirt was paired with a canvas jacket cinched at the waist with a coordinated belt.

Asymmetric plissé skirts, striped knits, shirts with colorful drawings made by Castiglioni’s child tucked into paperbag waist pants, as well as plaid dresses trimmed with maxi fringes, were others standouts in this wardrobe, which was designed for a woman who is easily able to blend a touch of eccentricity into a big dose of sophistication.