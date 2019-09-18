Romeo Gigli RTW Spring 2020

Galleries

Alessandro De Benedetti said he wanted to kick off his adventure as creative director of the Romeo Gigli brand on a quiet note.

The designer presented a concise collection at the multibrand showroom distributing the label, meant to hint at things to come.

For sure, De Benedetti embraced a couture-inspired approach, which resulted in the exquisite draping, bias cuts and hand stitches that defined his fluid dresses, crafted from washed silks and sill crepes, all injected with lived-in, intriguing effects.

Inspired by the original style of Romeo Gigli, he decorated frocks with knots resembling tulips and experimented with Twenties’ cuts characterizing the silhouettes of ballet-like dresses. These possessed with a breezy sense of lightness, further exalted by a charming print of clouds simulating a tie-dye color effect.

In keeping with the brand’s DNA, De Benedetti also offered a range of designs for special occasions, including draped mini frocks punctuated by maxi ruffles, which were crafted from silk treated with a special enzyme to absorb intense, deep tones.