  View Gallery — 50   Photos

Alessandro De Benedetti said he wanted to kick off his adventure as creative director of the Romeo Gigli brand on a quiet note.

The designer presented a concise collection at the multibrand showroom distributing the label, meant to hint at things to come.

For sure, De Benedetti embraced a couture-inspired approach, which resulted in the exquisite draping, bias cuts and hand stitches that defined his fluid dresses, crafted from washed silks and sill crepes, all injected with lived-in, intriguing effects.

Romeo Gigli RTW Spring 2020

50 Photos 

Inspired by the original style of Romeo Gigli, he decorated frocks with knots resembling tulips and experimented with Twenties’ cuts characterizing the silhouettes of ballet-like dresses. These possessed with a breezy sense of lightness, further exalted by a charming print of clouds simulating a tie-dye color effect.

In keeping with the brand’s DNA, De Benedetti also offered a range of designs for special occasions, including draped mini frocks punctuated by maxi ruffles, which were crafted from silk treated with a special enzyme to absorb intense, deep tones.

You May Also Like

load comments