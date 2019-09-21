Sara Battaglia RTW Spring 2020

Galleries

There was a revisited “La Dolce Vita” mood in Sara Battaglia’s collection, which she said was a celebration of perfect, polished beauty.

Her dramatic divas, all styled with headscarves and sunglasses, wore off-the-shoulder, voluminous crop tops matched with ruffled pants; micro jackets with exaggerated flared trousers, as well as tent dresses and sculpted jacekts with capris. Bright solids, including green and yellow, were juxtaposed with an explosion of micro and maxi polka dots, an homage to Japanese artist Yayoi Kusama, as Battaglia explained.

The designer also unveiled her first footwear collection, spanning from sandals with chunky heels decorated with graphic bows, to sleeker mules with graphic cutouts.