Seventy RTW Spring 2020

Designing with real women in mind, Seventy creative director Francesca Tegon presented an wearable wardrobe of easy-chic pieces.
Warming up a minimal city look through sophisticated colors and feminine details, she played with sartorial constructions that she revised with utility details. Blazers were decorated with belts and utility pockets, which also appeared on a military green jumpsuit. A linen silk suit rendered in a fresh mint tone showed a relaxed fluidity. Equally breezy were pleated dresses splashed with florals.
Stripes and checks added a graphic touch, while asymmetric cuts and draping added interest to the dresses layered under mannish blazers.