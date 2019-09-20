Simona Marziali RTW Spring 2020

Galleries

Collection

Paying homage to different cultures is no easy task, especially with the ongoing conversation about cultural appropriation in fashion. Simona Marziali was fascinated by the craftsmanship of the Berber ethnic group from Morocco.

For her first formal runway show, she employed traditional techniques used to weave rugs and carpets by hand. “I wanted to telegraph that kind of freedom and the free-spirited attitude of these populations,” Marziali said ahead of the show. Models paraded knitted crop tops worn as bibs over matching tops and mismatched flare pants bearing diamond patterns — Moroccan motifs worked into contemporary silhouettes.

A patchwork knitted dress and a tunic top over pants looked cumbersome, while sweaters in similar carpet-style patterns paired with bias-cut striped skirts exuded understated chic.

Enhancing the arts-and-crafts vibe of the collection, suits paired with pristine white shirts were crafted from natural fibers such as hemp and linen (or blends of the two). They were layered with workwear-inspired bomber jackets in earthy tones, punctuated by rope details.

Marziali borrowed the best from the Northern African country’s handicraft to convey an authentic message.