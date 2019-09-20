Sportmax RTW Spring 2020

Galleries

Collection

Inspired by the kinetic sculptures of Brooklyn-based artist Daniel Wurtzel, Sportmax updated its signature sartorial approach with a dynamic, charming vibe.

The artistic influence was combined with references to sails blowing in the wind to achieve an airy, breezy feel. This was epitomized by a flowing maxi blue dress crafted from a featherweight fabric and by another fluid white number hugging the bodice with a sail-shaped detail.

The sense of lightness continued with soft blouses crafted from a patchwork of silk fabrics in delicate prints and it also influenced the tailoring constructions of suits with slightly loose silhouettes and ergonomic cuts on the jackets, which added a sense of clean rigor.

One of Sportmax’s hero products — the trench — was rendered in leather versions in a palette of earth tones, which warmed up the watery colors of the lineup.

Urban practicality and laid-back refinement found a good balance in this approachable, fresh collection.