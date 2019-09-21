Stella Jean RTW Spring 2020

Galleries

Collection

Stella Jeans seems to be on a United Nations-type of fashion mission, which sees her traveling to different parts of the world to discover little-known artisanal traditions.

For spring, the designer traveled to Pakistan where, close to the border with Afghanistan and up in the mountains, she met the Kalash women who specialize in multicolor embroideries.

These local artisans made the 15,748 inches of embroideries that Jean used to decorate her designs. The handmade embellishments, mixing flowers and geometric shapes, popped up on a flared minidress with a voluminous bottom punctuated by eyelet, a kimono-like jacket, a shirtdress featuring utility pockets and a puffy blouse with a maxi collar.

The designer juxtaposed those precious embroideries with a revisited zodiac motif, splashed on a flounced and pleated skirt, along with more naïf painterly prints enriching sculpted overskirts and shirting stripes.

Armed with an honest desire to safeguard cultural and artistic heritage, Jean continues to energize Milan Fashion Week with her colorful, bold and joyful aesthetic, which sometimes could be tempered to deliver a cleaner, lighter image.