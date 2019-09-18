Tiziano Guardini RTW Spring 2020

Galleries

Tiziano Guardini has long championed sustainability, in 2017 winning the first Franca Sozzani Green Carpet Challenge Fashion Award. The designer further emphasized his strong connection with nature with a fully sustainable collection for spring 2020 that hinged on references to the sea and the myth of Atlantis. To stay true to his beliefs, Guardini worked with the likes of Albini Donna, Aquafil, Isko, Mantero, Red and Swarovski. With Mantero, for example, the designer created loose pantsuits and trenches on bio and cruelty-free silk for the first time. These were presented in colorful patterns inspired by the legendary island from the archives of the Como, Italy-based Mantero.

Fluid and long striped dresses with scallop details in the colors of the rainbow were made with Albini Donna and using the cellulosic fiber Tencel.

Guardini continued to work with leading denim producer Isko, which provided 100 percent organic cotton denim that was laser-treated instead of printed to reduce the use of water. Coveralls were embellished with stylized seahorses designed by artist Luigi Ciuffreda, sparkling with Swarovski’s eco-sustainable Advanced Crystals.

This may all sound a bit technical, but the effect was young and joyful. In fact, Guardini took his bow running the length of the storied Sala delle Cariatidi, fist pumping to the tune of “I Got You” by James Brown and his refrain “I feel good.” Yes, guests left the location feeling good, as handlers showed the way out wearing T-shirts with the graphic “Earth needs [heart]” — all in organic cotton, natch.