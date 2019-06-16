Woolrich Men's Spring 2020

Performance was the key word at Woolrich, where creative director Andrea Canè focused on the use of wind and water-resistant materials guaranteeing protection in extreme conditions.

Mountain jackets and field styles, injected with the brand’s signature urban take on sportswear, were crafted from a range of high-end materials, spanning from Gore-Tex to Italian fabrics paired with special membranes.

Neutrals, such as beige, khaki and navy, were juxtaposed with pops of yellow, red and electric blue, while patterns included Woolrich’s signature buffalo checks and a revisited camouflage motif.

The brand’s offering of shirts was enlarged to include a broad selection of options, such as denim and plaids, all paired with cargo shorts or trousers cut in comfortable silhouettes.