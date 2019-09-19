Zanini RTW Spring 2020

Galleries

Collection

Intimacy and simplicity, and with a sophisticated, luxurious twist, were the main ingredients of Marco Zanini’s beautiful collection, which he again presented in the serene atmosphere of his Milanese apartment.

The lineup was all about discreet elegance, addressing women who like to play with fashion to express their own personality. These were clothes made to be worn, mixed and matched, and kept for a long time.

Zanini focused on volumes and textures, exuding relaxed, comfortable refinement. For example, he used silk poplin to create collar-less roomy blouses enriched with tiny buttons, as well as jacquard cottons cut in generous silhouettes evoking a Scandinavian vibe. Geometric patterns peppered a maxi frock embellished with patchwork details, which exuded a romantic, rustic allure. The beauty was also in the details, including tiny ruffles trimming the built-in scarf of a blouse tucked into pleated pants.

With his personal collection, reflecting the most intimate creative vision of the designer, Zanini demonstrated that simplicity can telegraph authentic luxury.