Derek Lam kept it very personal for spring: His lively, covetable Derek Lam 10 Crosby collection was inspired by sweet memories of childhood summers spent in Hawaii.

Vibrant tropical sunsets, references to Hawaiian artistic iconography and the bright colors of the islands’ natural world were the main ingredients of his collection, which beautifully infused a happy, holiday mood into an easy-to-wear yet never obvious urban wardrobe.

Tiered dresses with feminine V-necks and discreet cutouts had a breezy sense of ease, which also reverberated in the asymmetric floral frocks that were embellished with exquisite embroideries inspired by Hawaiian quilts.

Polished and functional at the same time, suits in compact fabrics featured details to unzip and tie, creating interesting volumes. A cute embroidered eyelet shirt — an elevated version of a camp style — was paired with a pencil skirt with a jersey back and a lace front layered with vinyl for a translucent, aquatic effect.

The “beach meets the city” vibe continued with chic linen suits worn with beaded fringe overskirts, as well as with pretty dégradé knits re-creating the hues of the Hawaiian sky at sunset.

Yellow-and-white vertical stripes, gingham and polka dots also couldn’t miss in this lovely ode to summer, which resonated with joy and happiness.