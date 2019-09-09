3.1 Phillip Lim RTW Spring 2020

Galleries

As he explained backstage before his show, Phillip Lim continues to design with global citizens in mind. For spring, he beautifully integrated utility elements into an urban-chic wardrobe that felt fresh and desirable.

The designer focused on interesting patterns, twisting classic silhouettes in order to add interest and edge. Lightweight anoraks featured multiple layers that conveyed a dynamic sense of movement; jackets featured inserts creating flattering effects at the collar that elegantly framed the face, while sartorial vests had asymmetric double lapels.

Fluid skirts and dresses were pleated and then printed to obtain charming color effects, while the functional appeal of workwear-inspired jumpsuits was enlivened with sartorial touches.

Sporty accents such as the drawstrings on a smart mustard yellow dress elevated the energetic, metropolitan spirit of the lineup, which also focused on artisanal craftsmanship, resulting in pretty knits peppered by intentionally unfinished details.

The same attitude was evident in the men’s lineup, which made a comeback on the brand’s catwalk after a few seasons’ hiatus. Sober yet cool urban staples included a shirt-trenchcoat embellished with paneling and contrasting graphic lines; a textured lightweight knitted sweater layered under a shirt-jacket and paired with comfortable pinstriped trousers, as well as a blue suit — its relaxed silhouette making it appealing for a new generation of businessmen.