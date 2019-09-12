A.L.C RTW Spring 2020

Galleries

Collection

“For me, the story is these beautiful acid pastels, a new modern femininity and reinventing favorite classics from safari to a shirtdress,” Andrea Lieberman said of her upbeat spring line rooted in reality.

Upon first glance, the collection appeared colorful and charming, easy and romantic, inclusive of wardrobe enhancers in clean and modern silhouettes. She built up puff sleeves and other sleeve treatments on sweet tops and dresses meant to empower. “There’s something about having some volume in the sleeve. It’s about redefining proportions,” she added. A leather ruched top and flirty skirt set was a great example of how she brought a modern edge to feminine shapes.

Leaning on a thread of playfulness, acidic pastel colors topped tailoring and essential knit tops, while the print of the season was a hand-painted abstract butterfly rendered in two colorways. She riffed on men’s wear stripes in offbeat ways, and injected ease into a safari dress and skirt with soft flounces. Knits, too, were lightweight and fun, and included a beautiful pink pointelle dress and cream crochet set. “For me it’s about taking fabrics that we love, and putting more textural detail onto it. We’re definitely looking for that versatile, effortless moment for our wardrobe,” she concluded.