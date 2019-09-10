Galleries

“What would art be without its female muses?” pondered designer Alejandra Alonso Rojas. She centered her spring collection around this idea of celebrating the beauty of the female body, soul and inner strength with a casual-luxe array. Her presentation included gestural mannequins clad in her designs that were placed throughout the studio and showroom space of jeweler Aurora Lopez Mejia, or as Rojas described, “within an environment of a strong female artist.”

“Something serious but relaxed,” is how Rojas described her silhouettes, which included some reinvigorated takes on designs from prior seasons and some entirely new ones. After a walk-through with Anna Wintour, who serves as one of the mentors in the CVFF program in which Rojas is currently a finalist, the designer was encouraged to integrate a few pieces — more core offerings aside from a modern wedding option — into her show to highlight her timeless styles and her more sustainable approach to fashion. Rojas added thoughtful colors (hues reminiscent of gradients of the sun and sea) and details (little suede belts and pearls accents) into her fluid offerings. A cream-colored sweater with large pearls beautifully woven into the collar paired with new white leather Bermuda shorts made for a divine option; another version of the sweater was dip-dyed.

Crochet was elevated in an evening gown silhouette with fringed hem, while silk suiting was offered with painterly female figure motifs, which the designer created by hand, or in hand-dyed ombré colorways with little suede belts across the top. A new linen and silk blend fabric for dresses delivered shine with comfort while an emerald green skirt with a versatile tie detail paired with a matching fringed knit top evinced Rojas’ luxury-meets-ease ethos perfectly.