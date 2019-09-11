Galleries

Celebrity stylist-cum-designer Jason Rembert conceptualized his second Aliétte collection around a woman’s ability to be whoever she wants to be, using elements of butterflies as symbols of transformation.

“Not being confined by society norms, of what society thinks a woman should be,” said Rembert, who was holding his daughter, who sported a mini printed version of one of his designs. “Women may have a standard from growing up, but they gain their own experiences and become the women they want to be.”

For Rembert, that meant collaged butterflies printed on fluid sheer options with commercial appeal, but the more evocative takes came through his tailored offerings. The shoulders of his pristine silk-satin power suits were given “butterfly tips” or offered in duo-toned colorways and felt more elevated than the previous season.

Rembert also naturally offered up a larger selection of evening and cocktail gowns. A body-hugging red jersey keyhole number represented a new take on his staple fabric, while a bead embroidered skirt with high slit and silk filé dresses displayed Rembert’s expanded use of materials. Whether out on the town in an olive blazer made completely of beaded embellishments paired with casual cargo pant or tramping down the red carpet in a modest, voluminous hot pink gazar gown, Rembert’s woman felt more streamlined than last season.