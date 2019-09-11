Badgley Mischka RTW Spring 2020

Galleries

Collection

Like many others designers at New York Fashion Week, Mark Badgley and James Mischka embraced a joyful, happy mood for spring. But of course, they did it their way, which meant beautiful, elegant, feminine dresses worked in vibrant patterns and summery colors and cut in flattering silhouettes.

The brand’s signature high-end evening constructions were infused this season with an effortless sense of ease and lightness, which felt refreshing.

Bright floral patterns, featuring bouquets of wildflowers, as well as hibiscus and graphic poppies mixed with tropical leaves, were splashed on a range of lively designs, ranging from suits and belted frocks with slightly puffy leaves to a plethora of gowns, including an embroidered one-shouldered style worked in hot pink and a regal roomy dress with a cape effect.

Chic eyelet maxi frocks and caftans exuded a breezy feel, which also took center stage in highly precious sequined evening dresses that featured an intriguing liquid effect. With their intricate embroideries, high-end constructions and a hyper-sophisticated sensibility, Badgley and Mischka succeeded in approaching their spring line eveningwear with ultimate grace.