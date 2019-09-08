Chiara Boni La Petite Robe RTW Spring 2020

Galleries

“You’re just too good to be true, I can’t take my eyes off you,” Pat and Anna Cleveland sang together, opening the Chiara Boni La Petite Robe show on Saturday night.

The performance of the iconic mother-daughter duo set the tone of the show: playful and energetic.

For spring, designer Chiara Boni channeled a rodeo theme, which translated as wild animal prints splashed on her signature jersey dresses and separates, which were styled with cowboy boots and hats.

The eye-catching appeal of the allover printed looks was counterbalanced by a group of jacquard white designs, including pleated shorts worn with coordinated blazers, both trimmed with tone-on-tone tiny star-shaped embellishments.

A group of black and white styles, such as a chic gown with ruffled off-the-shoulder sleeves, opened the way to a parade of multicolored summer patterns, including the graphic paisley motifs on maxidresses with bottoms done in lightweight plissé jersey, and the magnified butterflies vibrating on a column style enriched by a voluminous organza detail at the shoulders.

The show, the best of the brand’s so far, offered plenty of options for its loyal customers, proving that Boni can continue innovating for her label while remaining loyal to her signature certified sustainable jersey fabric.