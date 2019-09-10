Christian Cowan RTW Spring 2020

  View Gallery — 39   Photos

“I think the collection grows up with me,” mused Christian Cowan backstage after his high-wattage and high-shine spring runway show. “It’s so nice, starting a brand when you’re young, because I can look back and see it’s a diary of me growing up…maybe not as deep as growing as a person. But this [collection] is really inspired by my family in Spain.” Cowan often references the fierce, strong women in his family as the muses of his namesake brand, who inspire his hyper-feminine, exciting designs that felt even more evolved this season.

For spring, the designer started by looking to his beachside hometown of Moaña, Spain. “The first thing I think of when being back home is with a towel on the beach, hanging out,” Cowan said. The show’s first look was a direct result of that: Karolina Kurkova emerged in a rhinestone-fringed and studded white terry dress, complete with a bedazzled towel wrapped around her head. Cowan sprinkled terry throughout the collection, like a new diamond checkerboard set paired with a graphic black-and-white digital knit bodysuit. Cowan noted that his new digital knits were a part of his upcoming, first collaboration with Asos; one also came as a full-length catsuit. Pastel tie-dyed denim jackets felt perfect for a seaside summer evening.

Cowan aimed to start the collection with Spain, and end it with his life in New York. He did so with over-the-top, high-volume and high-shine looks via chainmail rhinestone mini dresses, holographic club kid options and glamorous, puffed sleeve sequined frocks. A dazzling red number with ties at the wrist and rhinestone mesh at the chest stole the show. But there were also more daytime-y offerings — “pieces for women everywhere to wear,” he called them. A rhinestone, embroidered black leather trench coat or diamond checkerboard printed sheer blouse with matching denim miniskirt for those looking to dip a toe into Cowan’s compelling, sparkly world. By mixing new renditions of his fan favorites with new options, Cowan looked back at his journey while steadily pushing forward.

Christian Cowan RTW Spring 2020

39 Photos 

You May Also Like

load comments