Cinq à Sept RTW Spring 2020

A child of the Sixties and Seventies, Jane Siskin looked to her past to devise a directional, playful spring collection for Cinq à Sept. To a soundtrack of her favorite rock hits, the designer presented a behind-the-scenes-esque presentation with an ongoing look book shoot happening on-site.

Siskin noted that the collection was simply easy, which is possibly why it made it one of her stronger offerings. She injected modern updates of pieces that were in her wardrobe during those eras, like a flower-power printed daisy crop top. A Johnny collar warped zig-zag knit top was layered over a playful floral printed set with slightly flared pants. (This was the Woodstock era after all, Siskin noted.) Psychedelia came by way of a stellar lilac button-up knit duster atop burnt-orange embroidered slacks. A body-hugging, knit paisley Huckapoo-style shirt tucked into high-waisted jeans with zipper front was pulled directly from the designer’s college years.

“It was a status symbol how many Huckapoo shirts you had. They were $16.99 and it was a status thing! This is exactly what they looked like,” the designer exclaimed.

Vibrant feminine frocks, tailored options with playful details and an ample amount of shine rounded out the feminine-fun collection.