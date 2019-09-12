Claudia Li RTW Spring 2020

Galleries

Claudia Li is celebrating her five-year mark in business this season, a collection she dubbed as the next chapter of the brand. Li’s collections have become synonymous with experimentation, but after several seasons, she has finally honed in on the true identity of the Claudia Li girl and establishing her own DNA — a revisit to her signature looks while continuing to be adventurous.

At first glance you could see her signature technical pieces, pleated layered skirts in printed lamé, shirts cinched at the waist with rip-cord detailing, and wide-legged pants in bold coloring.

Her affinity for prints is always present, and this time was no exception, creating a unique newspaper-style print overlapped with Plumeria flowers and graphic lines, utilizing an old photograph of Li’s parent’s taken when they were in their 20s — on everything from tailored jackets, voluminous dresses and pleated skirts — a highlight of the collection.

She amped up the cool factor with the addition of pieces that are active via sunlight, by infusing a UV yarn jacquard, revealing an allover logo print of the brands name in variations of light purple and light blue — done up on an oversize luscious cream sweater, jackets and a technical all white anorak.

She also reflected on the importance of bringing back denim into the foray, structural shaped vests, pleated dual tone skirts and a jumpsuit adorned with puffed and oversized utility pockets, using a white pigments spray technique.

As Li continues her evolution, one thing is for certain, the Claudia Li girl has found her stride.