Cushnie RTW Spring 2020

Galleries

Collection

Just back from maternity leave, Carly Cushnie decided to take a temporary break from the catwalk and present her spring collection with one-on-one appointments at her New York showroom.

In keeping with the brand’s DNA, which celebrates women’s femininity with clothes that are sensual and empowering, the designer chose 10 women, all moms, to wear key pieces of the collection. The pictures, featuring women of different ages and body types, highlighted the versatility of the lineup, which was inspired by the iconic Eighties movie “Splash,” which starred Daryl Hannah as a mermaid who washed up on the streets of Manhattan.

The protagonist of the romantic comedy directly influenced the shimmering effects that Cushnie injected into the clothes, which also featured her signature sleek cuts that strategically flatter feminine curves.

Soft and smooth silk was crafted into asymmetric slipdresses with high slits, fluid jumpsuits and bias-cut tops paired with matching pants. A marble effect in watery tones was rendered on an asymmetric dress, while the silk used for draped dresses and a strapless top paired with wide-legged pants was printed with a denim pattern.

Charming light effects were also conveyed with embroideries of shimmering sequins that had a liquid effect, as well as the iridescence of Lurex stretch knitted body-con designs.