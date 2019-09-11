Galleries

On Tuesday afternoon, designer Cynthia Rowley turned TriBeCa’s tucked-away Jay Street into an animated, happy playland inspired by Dr. Seuss’ “Oh, the Places You’ll Go.”

“It has always been an enticement to get out there and see the world,” Rowley said. The designer, who had long thought about referencing Dr. Seuss’ works, procured the rights from the Dr. Seuss estate and infused them into her spring array. Rowley’s runway — a 200-ft. rug — was printed with images from the book, and a few dresses toward the end of the show included mash-ups of Dr. Seuss’ fine art. But instead of just co-opting his designs, the designer worked in whimsical elements to her feminine fest. Scalloped details, striped raffia hats and cloud eye makeup all alluded to the spirit. Aside from floral frocks, which at times felt a bit overdone, Rowley offered up strong separates, for instance, trousers with two different colored legs; a column day dress that was half-white, half-beige, and pieces with graphic patchworked color blocks. Ready-to-wear aside, the designer mentioned a switch to all sustainable materials for her wetsuits and swimwear. (A sequined number was also designed from recycled plastic water bottles.)

Models with boxy luggage or in a standout floral wetsuit, surfboard in hand, closed the show, ready for their next destinations: Rowley noted that in the spirit of Seuss, she’s taking her show on the road for the next six months. Next stop: Los Angeles in October.