Eckhaus Latta RTW Spring 2020

Galleries

Beauty

Mike Eckhaus and Zoe Latta typically trade in an aesthetic that is arty-earthy in a good way, which is what made their foray into delicate and frilly for this season that much more intriguing.

The bicoastal designers began an ongoing collaboration with Ugg shoes in February, which could explain the more mainstream direction. The cute A-line mini frock in patchwork eyelet and lace that opened the show set the tone. That dress and several other looks were almost preppy by way of Brooklyn, including a men’s navy-blue-framed cream eyelet camp shirt, worn with knit shorts, or the cream-and-black pin-striped vest and trousers that read more like a new-gen seersucker suit.

Knitwear is a key category for the brand, and there was a sweet softness to the spring offerings, including a sleeveless top and purl-stitched flared pants in pale orchid, cornflower and cream stripes; the lavender tube top and boogie skirt over a white button-down shirt look worn by Hari Nef, and a blue space dye wrap dress that brought to mind Missoni.

Adding a sporty note, nylon multipocket flight pants cinched at the ankles looked like city staples worn with the designers’ new Ugg platform sandals or Ugg velcro sneakers. Rounding out the 360-degree vision for the indie fashion leaders were their first true nighttime looks — tank styles in liquid orange or royal blue sequins that would light up a room.