Hellessy RTW Spring 2020

Bianca Jagger’s look in her pre-Studio 54 days served as starting point for Hellessy’s creative director Sylvie Millstein, who showed her spring collection at New York’s Buddakan restaurant.

Revisited tailoring and bold gowns were crucial in telegraphing her message of playful, effortless elegance.

Manipulating traditional fashion staples, she presented a pretty trench coat featuring viscose inserts in a tweed pattern and fringe embellishment, as well as an orange wrap gown that gave the impression of a blouse tucked into a maxi skirt.

Trompe l’oeil effects also played a major role in the lineup, for example, in boxy blazers with detachable, shirt-like hems and cuffs and inlaid bustiers that seemed to be layered over shirts.

Draping, puffy ruffled details that framed the face as well as eye-catching applied pockets gave a distinctive look to suits and mixed-media dresses, while the final two-tone, plunging V-neck frock with a built-in obi belt seemed to be channeling the decadent, post-romantic trend that has been circulating in the fashion industry for the past few years since the establishment of Alessandro Michele’s kingdom at Gucci.