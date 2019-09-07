Jeremy Scott RTW Spring 2020

Galleries

Is the world ready for a big-hair, heavy metal fashion revival? Why not?

Van Halen front man David Lee Roth, Jem and the Holograms and the Misfits were the muses for Jeremy Scott’s spring 2020 collection, an acid-hued, teased-hair riff on the Eighties that conjured an intergalactic sci-fi rock-‘n’-roll fantasy (and a few prom dresses past).

Much of the collection had a do-it-yourself spirit — by design. Leggings made out of neon-hued lace thong panties? Check. Acid-washed denim embellished with metallic patches? And how.

“I just wanted to play,” said Scott, who has a singular ability to inspire fun in fashion that could be translated from the runway to a DIY mentality just as easily, mixing Western leather fringe skirts and zebra-patterned leggings, Spandex shorts and tail coats, green cheetah minidresses with crinkly tinfoil biker jackets, and oversize tropical print tailoring with surfing mummy print Ts.

But there was some serious craftsmanship here, too. That trapunto tubular-quilted minidress was far out. Poufed-and-ruched electric floral bloom dresses looked sugary sweet, especially with Jem’s teased-out neon wigs. And the pièces de résistance were dresses and tops made of slinky multicolored chain mail scraps — with an assist from Los Angeles’ rock-‘n’-roll jeweler Michael Schmidt — for the diva who dares.

“I love music and fashion, it’s part of my heritage,” said Scott. (Indeed, he has dressed them all, including Lizzo in that mic-drop of a Moschino “Siren” dress at the MTV VMAs last week.) Not that the designer is much of a metal head himself: “I appreciate things about every music genre,” he said. “I was thinking about the panache.”