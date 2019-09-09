Jonathan Simkhai RTW Spring 2020

Galleries

You might call it a lingerie-lifestyle look that Jonathan Simkhai has been cultivating over the nine years he’s been in business. The designer is known for using delicate lace and peekaboo panels on body-con dresses, playful jeans and asymmetric blouses.

But for Spring 2020, he worked a more minimalist romanticism in a Georgia O’Keeffe-inspired, sun-bleached palette of ecru, lilac, blue sky and Sedona clay, showing lovely silk charmeuse and satin pieces made special by details like twisted shoulder straps, pin-tucking and lace inserts.

“I really wanted to exude a sense of ease and unexpected femininity,” said the designer, whose big news is the launch of his first handbags, in partnership with Apply Pay. His first accessories category included four silhouettes designed to reflect the values of the brand — slouchy and structured, hard and soft, tough and feminine — including a napa leather grocery bag, a belt bag, a crossbody and a clutch, each named after the word for “woman” in four languages: femme, donna, mara and isha.

Coming down the runway with the new handbags were boudoir beach pieces like a pale-green corded lace dress worn like a caftan over a bralette and ecru crepe pants; a white hand-crocheted, open-back collared polo over trousers; and a white parachute utility tech jumpsuit over a hand-crocheted bra.

There was a bit of Hollywood silver-screen style in the mix, too, in a vintage-look, Sedona-clay blazer with circular pockets over a satin slip skirt; a sultry lavender satin plissé jumpsuit with angular lace cutouts, and a midnight-blue micro-pleat satin bed-jacket-and-pants combination that added a twist to the now-ubiquitous notion of pajama dressing. Clearly the last year Simkhai has spent living in Los Angeles is making its mark.