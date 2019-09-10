Josie Natori RTW Spring 2020

Galleries

Collection

You know a Josie Natori collection is going to have vibrant prints, appliqués on dresses and a caftan or two. So spring collections, for her designer level Josie Natori and her contemporary line, Natori, are a perfect time to excel at what she does best.

She designed her spring collection with Spain in mind, especially the mantilla, the traditional Spanish lace or silk veil. The idea of lace and appliqués were found throughout her designer range, finding its way as a print on several dresses, and hand-done appliqués on her bright-hued floral printed dresses. The Spanish theme aligned perfectly with the level of elevated craftsmanship her customer has come to expect. One dress in an orange and pink print incorporated a hand-done white embellishment outlining the design, great for a day look but easily dressed up with the right accessories; or an orange pants suit with monochromatic top-stich floral detail, which created a powerful look for the office.

Her designer level may be the purest expression of her ethos, but it’s at Natori, where she can really round out her customer’s lifestyle. Here she has a mix of core separates, tanks, Ts, suiting and more dresses and kimono shapes. There is also a knit program, the right topper to any of the separates she creates. Her bestsellers she says? Her T-shirt dresses, of which she has many options in colorful prints.

She rounded out her work with earrings made from bone, and a few clutches made from wood, both giving a handcrafted and grounding effect to her collection of happy separates.

The link between the two lines is clear with a solid footing in her DNA of east-meets-west shapes and decidedly happy clothes.

More on WWD:

Josie Natori Resort 2020

Josie Natori RTW Fall 2019

Josie Natori, Adria de Haume to Be Honored at LOOT 2019 Opening Benefit