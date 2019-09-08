Galleries

Collection

Oftentimes living in a city like New York, parks and green spaces are an oasis and much-needed place to decompress. It’s that idea of a lush refuge, or as Kate Spade New York creative director Nicola Glass puts it “a city safari,” that was the starting point for her spring collection. It is an idea she layered throughout all the touch points of her fashion show.

First off, she choose the secluded Elizabeth Street Garden in NoLIta to set the scene for a collection of breezy spring silhouettes in brightly hued flora and fauna prints with preppy details. Florals for spring may not be groundbreaking, but they’re a theme smack in the middle of the Kate Spade brand, and probably what her customer will want come Spring.

Glass added texture, like a pair of crocheted dresses over peasant-sleeve blouses, a tweed jumper over a white T-shirt and a lace cover-up shirtdress to inject a little edge to all the botanicals. Each remixed idea felt youthful albeit for a woman of any age.

Diversity in casting, including actresses, influencers and models, showed the collection has range and reach. The fact is, Kate Spade is a brand that “real girls” wear, so showing it on a mix of ages, sizes and ethnicities lends it a wider scope of approachability, and it is always good to see clothes on all types of women.

“I wanted people at the show to feel like they were watching some real women walking past them in a park,” Glass said of the casting, noting that the styling of each look “was really about personal style.”

Bags are obviously a driver of the brand — they land around 65 to 70 percent of the business — and this season, Glass showed oversize totes in a colorful spade-patterned jacquard made of raffia and nylon, a mix of cross-body bags, some with striped wicker accents.

That said, the brand has around 30 other product categories besides bags, and one that’s getting renewed focus is footwear, which the team recently brought in-house. This season, they introduced sneakers and a flat with a sporty engineered mesh as well as a Dr. Scholl’s collaboration that complemented the easily understood collection.

More on WWD:

Kate Spade New York Resort 2020

Kate Spade New York RTW Fall 2019

Safilo, Kate Spade New York Renew License