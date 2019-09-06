Galleries

Ronnie Fieg doesn’t do interviews for Kith shows. But the Queens, N.Y., native knows how to build anticipation: He shared behind-the-scenes photos and his thoughts on the process on his Instagram page before the Kith Air show on Thursday.

Shots of the Kith founder styling looks with Eugene Tong on celebs such as BMX athlete Nigel Sylvester and Angus Cloud from HBO’s “Euphoria” drew comments from Victor Cruz, Sara Sampaio and Justin Timberlake. Then the invite arrived — a giant bottle of Don Julio 1942 Tequila in a leather case with a Kith pattern lining. (Attendees didn’t have to bring the bottle to skip the long line at Cipriani in Lower Manhattan.)

But the star-studded event drew the likes of NBA athletes Kevin Love, PJ Tucker, Kelly Oubre Jr. and Rudy Gay; rappers Cam’ron, Fabolous, Joey Bada$$, Princess Nokia and YG, who arrived with new beau Kehlani; designers Tommy Hilfiger and Heron Preston; Sarah Andelman; Cruz and Karrueche Tran and others.

To preview his seasonal drops, Fieg projected varying 3-D-landscapes — a desert, a view from under the Eiffel Tower, a snow-capped mountain and New York City streetscapes — onto the immaculate walls and ceilings of Cipriani.

First up on his flight path, the desert. For women, that meant nylon Rhude collaboration utility vests, updated Misbhv neon bike shorts and matching tops (the best came in purple with hot pink, catsuit style), Ksubi coloration denim (fresh in a straight-leg, boyfriend-cut jean with slashes at the knee and matching jacket) and the introduction of Kith leather handbags with chain-handle details. The looks were aptly layered with new Kith-branded staples: Ts, hoodies, bra tops, bike shorts and slick athletic sets.

For men, there was the expected sportswear offering for the outdoors, whether that be the streets of New York City or Aspen, where the brand has stores. Grungy plaid shirts were paired with nylon pants, denim cargos and ripped jeans. Tracksuits in natural tones and navy made in collaboration with New Balance had pops of bright purple and red on sleeves, and were offset by denim jackets made with Ksubi. Fieg also implemented camouflage on shorts and cargo pants.

The rest of the lineup followed suit, mixing utility elements and streetwear favorites with more body-hugging offerings from both familiar and new collaborations. The Parisian scene included Disney bejeweled or embroidered character and logo numbers on puffer coats, a denim range and knit sweaters and cardigans, “Vogue” and Bergdorf Goodman varsity jackets and sweats, and even a Def Jam Recordings varsity jacket. Plaid continued to be a major story for the line, while down vests were styled over herringbone coats and a gray ensemble, a sign the brand is dipping its toe into tailored waters.

The final selection included standout fitted women’s ski suits paired with matching Moon Boots as well as Adidas Terrex puffer and sleek winter-white outerwear. There were also cozy Pendleton tops and paint-splattered, tie-dye-effect puffer coats as well as skis and snowboards. Also noteworthy were shoe collaborations with Timberland, Asics, Adidas, Converse, Clarks and New Balance throughout.