"Queer Eye" star Antoni Porowski opened up about how the show gave him confidence what to expect from his first cookbook.

Porowski's untrained, instinct-driven approach to cooking is ultimately what makes him good at his job. He's able to relate to a range of experiences in the kitchen, including to many people who have never really cooked for themselves before and find it intimidating.

But when auditioning for the part on "Queer Eye," he felt he was an imposter: he wasn't a professionally trained cook, for one, and having dated both men and women, found himself questioning his place on a show celebrating queer identity.

"I felt I wasn't gay enough, I wasn't a chef, I'm a home cook. But I've accepted that I'm here so I might as well take advantage of it."