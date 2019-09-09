As part of New York fashion’s underground set, Lou Dallas designer Raffaella Hanley has established a strictly DIY, homespun spirit through the patchwork construct of her quirky ladylike clothes. Her spring collection, which she showed in artist Ray Smith’s Brooklyn warehouse-studio, opened with a look of offbeat color combinations and piecemeal construction, two recurring themes in Dallas’ work. There was a painterly quality to jeans and trousers, while cropped knits and fitted patchwork outerwear with jagged necklines held more everyday appeal. The brand sits on the edge of vintage, Mod-ish, old lady and indie cool; in today’s open-ended fashion landscape, who’s to say those elements can’t overlap.
