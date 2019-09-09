Mansur Gavriel RTW Fall 2019

Galleries

Design duo Rachel Mansur and Floriana Gavriel once again went with a presentation style for their fall collection, choosing to show inside their SoHo store. The brand pivoted a few seasons ago to a buy-now-wear-now model, so showing in the store made perfect sense, since the pieces are on sale immediately post-show.

The designers use the materials as the base for each new collection, and as they do every season, introduce a couple of new styles, some new colorways and new fabrications, each building blocks for their brand’s vision.

The fall season saw the duo consider ideas of texture, with the introduction of an embossed crocodile treatment across several of their handbag shapes, and the addition of sun and cloud intarsia knits in alpaca to their core cashmere sweater assortment.

The color palette ranged from deep brown tones to bright fuchsia pink and sky blue hues, each color appearing in a variety of separates and accessories, which formed their own story.

An outerwear option was reversible, one side a cream top coat, and a black-and-white widowpane check on the other. Additional coat shapes came long, oversize and double-breasted as well as a shorter, furry cashmere option, Mansur Gavriel’s take on a teddy-bear coat. Many options to take the customer into the fall and winter months ahead.

A new bag shape, the Cloud Bag, a soft lambskin clutch with a frame top, injected newness into their already large bag offering. It’s clear the design duo knows their brand’s DNA, and each season they work to keep expanding it without veering too far away from their origins.

