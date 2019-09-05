Mara Hoffman RTW Spring 2020

Galleries

Align with your feeling, feel beautiful and the world around you will look more positive. This is the theory that Mara Hoffman embraced to face the current critical political and social times and that guided the creation of her new spring collection, which actually looked as a celebration of femininity and genuine, sophisticated sensuality.

A distinctive Mediterranean vibe was injected into the lineup. From the ancient column-inspired embroideries to the summery color palette, including vivid tone of tangerine and coral red, everything seemed referring to a joyful summer spent cruising around the Greek, Spanish and Sicilian islands.

The laid-back yet always chic vibe was exalted by the comfortable, breezy silhouettes of asymmetric maxidresses flounced skirts worn with matching roomy blouses crafted from lightweight fabrics.

The brand’s signature sustainable approach resulted in the organic cottons of charming strapless dresses showing graphic hems, as well as in the utilitarian mini frocks injected with urban chicness.

Maxi sleeves, one of Mara Hoffman’s signature elements, enhanced the bold spirit of a pretty belted dress showing a plunging V-neck and a vibrant floral print recalling the visual audacity of Expressionist paintings, while stretch and textured fitted sleeves frocks were infused with an Eighties’ playful sensuality telegraphing just the right dose of audacious sensuality.