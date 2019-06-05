Monique Lhuillier stopped doing runway shows a few seasons ago. Instead, she takes the collection on the road and shoots on location to give the clothes, mostly dresses, some context. This season she was feeling an Italian nobility vibe and channeled Marella Agnelli, the wife of Fiat chairman Gianni Agnelli who died last February and who was a known art collector; socialite, and style icon. To that point Lhullier shot her look book at Lake Como.

Sophistication and glamour are tropes the designer knows well, and she does it this season with her trademark gowns. But she also offers a healthy mix of evening separates with tops and even a few pants.

Rather then split the seasons up, Lhuillier designs one very large collection and splits it into two deliveries. The total result was a large offering of lamés, chiffons, feathers and beading throughout a variety of brightly colored party frocks and gowns.

Pleating was a theme she felt strongly about, showed in a palazzo pant and tunic, as well a separates that layered over each other, adding volume and movement.

Accessories came in platform heels, a style she loves, and also a few bejeweled flats that could peek out of one of her many, many ballskirts.