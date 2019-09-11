Monse RTW Spring 2020

Galleries

Fernando Garcia and Laura Kim went bucolic for spring.

Their inspiration — a farmer’s market — brought a lively sense of serenity into their lineup, which in keeping with the brand’s signature aesthetic played with deconstructions and twisted cuts.

Charming botanical patterns were splashed on the panels of jeans and chinos; printed on silk shirts, and mixed and matched with striped fabrics with a rustic feel for asymmetric dresses.

Perfectly combining a dose of edgy design with a sense of comfort and effortless coolness, the collection also featured gardener-apron-inspired skirts and cutout sweatshirts featuring prints developed in collaboration with Renee’s Garden, a supplier of heirloom and certified organic seeds, international hybrids and open-pollinated varieties.

Tailoring got a fresh makeover with applied utility pockets and intentionally unfinished elements, while jersey evening dresses looked equally chic and comfortable.

Injected with an intriguing sense of escapism, the Monse collection will bring the joy of the countryside to the hippest streets of the world next spring.