Naeem Khan RTW Spring 2020

Naeem Khan wanted to come home for spring. Though Khan’s apartment in New York isn’t just any home: The designer lives in the Zaha Hadid building in West Chelsea, one of the city’s most recent architectural marvels. “Hadid was known for her intricacies,” he said, noting that the show was really a tribute to the architect.

“I wanted it to feel like a salon,” he said of the space in the building’s lobby and atrium that was used for his runway.

The show began with a belted animal-print military jacket, then segued into a mix of animal-print looks, each more ornate than the last. Ornamentation is a key part of Khan’s work, with crystal bodices and sequin appliqués found on almost all of his eveningwear-centered collection. He designs for a girl who has events with a capital E. A sequined jumpsuit had a Halston — Khan’s mentor — vibe, but the most compelling designs were a mix of pastel ombré looks shown in the middle of the collection. For the girl who goes to events in places like the Upper East Side, Dallas or Palm Beach: Khan has you covered.