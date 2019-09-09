Nicole Miller RTW Spring 2020

Galleries

Nicole Miller’s spring show was all about celebrating a joyous feminine spirit, namely through flirty floral prints and pattern play, but also by bringing together models Pat Cleveland, Veronica Webb, Frederique van der Wal, Patricia Velásquez and Claudia Mason to provide a greater depth to the clothes’ traditionally younger-leaning nature.

Miller opened with a wrap dress that played to the quiet side of patchwork design, paving the way for more extreme florals “piecemealed” together for her more adventurous clientele. These were obvious standouts for their inherently loud approach, but it was some of the quieter items that made a more lasting impression. The spare use of floral embroidery along a blazer, which was styled over bike shorts, struck the perfect balance of that masculine-feminine edge Miller has come to favor. Black pleated dresses shimmering with Lurex trim were sweet, as were both the flowy and slimmer dresses with floral appliqué and beading. Unsuspecting in its quiet design, a stripey pajama-like dress with gently ruched sleeves had the trifecta blend of ease, wearability and modernity that Miller should offer more of.

