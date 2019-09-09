Galleries

Over a year ago, Nili Lotan introduced NL, a more “core” offering available year-round that melded nicely with her main collection and enabled the designer to have more creative freedom with the main line. But for spring, Lotan decided — particularly from a business perspective — that these everyday lifestyle pieces would be a main focus.

“I think there’s a big business to be done on the casual chic that no one else is touching,” the designer remarked during a walkthrough of the new collection. While Lotan’s cotton daywear offering was larger in number, her more evening — silks and velvets — selection made for as much of a standout. Yet again, her key to success was consistency through both lines, which for spring were influenced by the fashions of Morocco.

“It’s not about ‘being in Morocco,’ or ‘being inspired by Morocco,'” Lotan expressed, “it’s rather looking at rock ‘n’ roll in the Seventies and seeing how Keith Richards, Jimi Hendrix and everyone from that era interpreted authentic Moroccan pieces into their wardrobe.”

Lotan’s most direct interpretations came in the form of ornamental jackets and modern galabias, but they felt right at home within her rock-inspired world. Gold embroidered cotton velvet jackets and vests were paired back oh so coolly with skinny jeans. Both daywear and evening offered sleek, new drop-crotch trousers — some flared, some more cargo-like and some pleated — as well as leopard-printed or clean, black harem pants styled under elongated versions of Lotan’s effortless, billowing button-up blouses and sheer tunics. Suiting felt fresh for daywear in all-cotton — a safari style jacket atop said drop-crotch matching trousers or fitted shorts under a longer fitted blazer. There was even a black and white zebra printed suit set.

