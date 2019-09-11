Pamella Roland RTW Spring 2020

Galleries

Pamella Roland’s primary concern is to continue pleasing her international customers, who don her evening creations at glamorous parties all around the world.

So even though she decided to channel a garden inspiration this season, she also couldn’t resist including in the lineup some of last season’s bestsellers, such as wild animal patterns. In some designers’ hands, mixing the ethereal and poetic with the audacious and the bold might devolve into chaos on the runway; however in the world of eveningwear, traditional fashion rules can be subverted.

The designer’s gowns were beautifully executed in rich materials. There were styles for every type of woman, from wannabe princesses to flamboyant night owls. Mini styles included an eccentric furry frock embellished with feathers, as well as a tiered puffy design with a halter neck that featured a cascade of hot pink tulle.

Sequins were mixed with pearls on a body-con gown, while romantic flowers bloomed on a beautiful roomy draped organza number. Three-dimensional tulle flowers punctuated a draped tulle dress enriched with a maxi tulle cape in the same dégradé palette, while white feathers and silver embroidery trimmed a black column dress with a high slit.

Those women who last season went crazy for Roland’s leopard creations? They will probably get a crush on her sequined black-and-white zebra designs for spring.